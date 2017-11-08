Fundraising efforts begin for medical expenses for boogie board inventor Tom Morey

By Published: Updated:

Friends and fans are coming together to help Tom Morey, one of the founding fathers of bodyboarding.

The inventor of the “boogie board” is in his 80’s and has lost his sight because of a string of eye issues.

Although his boogie boards are still wildly popular today, Morey sold his stake in the company years ago.

Friends as well as complete strangers have raised $20,000 so far. The money will pay for Morey’s healthcare as well as keep him and his wife together in their California home.

Morey still has the very first boogie board carved out of packing foam.

