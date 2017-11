Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2017 Holiday Collectibles are in-demand at this time of year, for gift-giving, but also to store personal treasures year-round, after all the edible treasures have been enjoyed.

This year’s Mele 2017 ornament is festooned with red, blingy stones atop pineapples arranged in a Hawaiian quilt pattern, as well as a red ribbon. It echoes the Hawaiian print pineapple shape that makes up the wreath theme of this year’s holiday packaging.

http://www.honolulucookie.com/