Injury forces Edgar out of Holloway’s first title defense as UFC featherweight champion

After months of anticipation, Max Holloway’s first UFC featherweight title defense against Frankie Edgar is off.

ESPN confirmed with Edgar’s camp that the former lightweight champion suffered an injury in training and has withdrawn from the main event of UFC 218.

The fight was scheduled to take place Dec. 2 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Brazilian MMA outlet Combate was first to report Edgar’s injury, and said he suffered a facial injury during training. The injury is apparently severe enough to require surgery.

According to sources, the UFC is attempting to find a replacement for Edgar to keep Holloway on the card.

The Waianae native hinted at the news Wednesday morning by posting a meme to his Instagram account hours before the news broke of Edgar’s status.

Mood! Time to step up. #BlessedERA A post shared by Max Holloway (@blessedmma) on Nov 8, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

Looking at the featherweight rankings, it may be difficult to find Holloway a title opponent being that he has already defeated four of the fighters in the current top 10, and former champion Jose Aldo, who he defeated in June for the title, is already booked to fight Ricardo Lamas on Dec. 16.

Currently, Renato Moicano, Yair Rodriguez, Darren Elkins, and Jeremy Stephens are the only fighters in the top 10 not signed to an upcoming bout.

Only Elkins and Stephens are coming off of victories with Stephens already having lost to Holloway by unanimous decision in 2015.