Leaning pole along busy highway concerns Kaneohe residents

By Published:

Hawaiian Electric is planning to replace a pole that has some Kaneohe residents concerned.

Viewers have been complaining about a leaning pole along Kamehameha Highway in front of Pah Ke’s Chinese Restaurant.

HECO tells us a car hit the pole about two weeks ago, but the pole has been braced and is secure.

Still, many in the area say it makes them nervous.

“It’s actually really scary to see it leaning that way,” said Leesa Omizo. “I’m thinking it might fall at any time.”

“I would hope they fix it soon, because it looks like it can go down kind of soon,” said Isaac Pantastico.

HECO says crews will do a total pole replacement. Construction is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Thursday.

