For many, when we think of budgeting, we tend to apply it to things like housing, food, utilities, etc. Fashion and clothing doesn’t typically pop up on that list. However, according to Mona Nagahisa, Concierge at HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, we should also have a budget for clothing. She explains why and shares some tips to create and stick to a fashion budget in today’s Money Matters segment.

Website: leapwithhawaiiusa.com