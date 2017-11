There’s a new affordable condo community in Kakaako. It’s called The Block 803 Waimanu. A public drawing will be held for those interested in buying a unit. Coastal Rim Properties provides us the inside scoop on this exciting new project!

For those interested in applying:

770 Kapiolani Blvd. #200

Honolulu, HI 97813

808.744.8072

Website: http://theblock803.com/