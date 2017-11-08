OHA sues state, UH alleging mismanagement of Mauna Kea

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) filed a lawsuit Tuesday in First Circuit Court against the State of Hawaii and the University of Hawaii, alleging longstanding mismanagement of Mauna Kea.

OHA’s complaint requests that the court order the state to fulfill its trust obligations relating to Mauna Kea and terminate UH’s general lease for the mountain for breach of the lease’s terms.

“The state and UH have failed to properly malama Mauna Kea and have demonstrated their inability to ensure that the environmental and cultural significance of the mountain is recognized and protected,” said OHA Trustee Dan Ahuna, the chair of OHA’s Ad Hoc Committee on Mauna Kea. “This is not about any one telescope. This lawsuit is about addressing the state’s failure to manage the entire mountain for nearly half a century.

“It’s time to abandon any hope that UH is capable or even willing to provide the level of aloha and attention to Mauna Kea that it deserves,” Ahuna continued. “We need to come together as a community to completely re-think how we care for the mauna, and that starts with cancelling the university’s master lease.”

The University of Hawaii released the following statement in response:

“The university cannot comment directly on the lawsuit, which was just filed, but claims of mismanagement are inaccurate and unfair to the Hawaii County residents who volunteered to be part of the community based management of Maunakea. “We encourage everyone to read the 1998, 2005, 2014 and 2017 State Auditor reports that track UH’s management of the mountain. The 2014 auditorʻs report stated, ‘We found that UH has developed several management plans that provide a comprehensive framework for managing and protecting Mauna Kea while balancing the competing interests of culture, conservation, scientific research and recreation.’ “The community based management of Maunakea – the volunteer Maunakea Management Board, Native Hawaiian Kahu Kū Mauna council and the Office of Maunakea Management – received a Preservation Commendation Award from the Historic Hawaiʻi Foundation this year for its stewardship of Maunakea. Itʻs the foundation’s highest recognition of preservation, rehabilitation, restoration and interpretation of the state’s architectural, archaeological and cultural heritage.”

OHA claims the audits document and criticize the state and UH’s mismanagement of Mauna Kea.

The office says it identified countless issues and failings that have attributed to the continued mismanagement of Mauna Kea by the state and UH, including:

Failure to budget and fund proper management of Mauna Kea;

Failure to prudently negotiate sublease terms, for example, by allowing 11 of 13 telescopes to not pay rent;

Failure to adequately implement the 2009 Comprehensive Management Plan with 32 of the 54 management actions that specifically affect Native Hawaiians remaining incomplete;

Failure to create an environment respectful of Mauna Kea’s cultural landscape, including by not adequately protecting Native Hawaiian traditional and customary rights and practices on Mauna Kea;

Failure to manage access to Mauna Kea and activities on Mauna Kea, which has led to vehicular accidents and personal injuries and deaths, and hazardous material spills; and

Failure to manage observatory development and decommissioning.

View the lawsuit in its entirety here.