Honoring a queen 100 years later. More than 100 churches and state lawmakers will be participating in the centennial observance of Queen Liliuokalani’s death on Saturday. They are inviting everyone to the State Capitol to honor her legacy. Sen. Brickwood Galuteria, (D) Ala Moana, Kakaako, Waikiki, joined Take2 to talk about the observance.

