Sears returns to Ala Moana Center after four years

After closing four years ago, Sears has returned to Ala Moana Center.

But this store differs from its former version. It only sells appliances and mattresses.

A grand opening is planned for Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

There will be giveaways and a chance to win a $250 gift card, along with 10 percent off promotional items throughout the store on Saturday only.

“This isn’t your traditional Sears,” said general manager Mark Etz. “Sears decided to take some of our best products that we have, which is obviously appliances and mattresses and our craftsman tools. So we set up a little shop here throughout the store.”

The new store is located in the mall’s mauka wing with its entrance facing Kapiolani Boulevard.