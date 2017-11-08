Suspect sought in armed robbery at Hilton Hawaiian Village

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are looking for a suspect who robbed visitors at gunpoint at Hilton Hawaiian Village.

It happened Monday, Nov. 6, at around 9:15 a.m. in the Rainbow Tower hotel elevator.

According to police, the suspect followed the victims into the elevator, brandished a black semi-automatic handgun, and demanded their bags.

Police say he then shoved and kicked the victims out of the elevator, and threatened a hotel employee who tried to help before fleeing the scene.

He is described to be between 20 and 30 years old and 140 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black T-shirt, jeans, and a light-colored baseball cap.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an online tip here.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Do not approach any suspect. All suspects and wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.