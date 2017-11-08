Try It Before You Buy It: Keep your cool with YETI Rambler Colster

Move over Hydro Flask. There’s a new product gaining traction here that promises to keep your drinks cold for hours.

It’s called the YETI Rambler Colster. It slips right onto your bottled and canned drinks.

But at $25, it’s kind of expensive. So we try it before you buy it.

The YETI Rambler Colster is part koozie, part coaster.

It’s made to fit 12-ounce bottles and cans like a glove, and promises that you’ll never have to sit through a party with a cold hand and warm drink.

So here’s how we tested it. We put two cans in the fridge for 24 hours. We placed one inside the YETI, and the other was left in room temperature.

We then took temperature readings on both cans every hour.

At the top of our test, both cans came in at a cool 43 degrees.

After an hour, the YETI comes in at 46 degrees, only three degrees warmer in an hour. That’s pretty impressive.

A temperature reading of our control measured at 54 degrees, so an 11-degree difference.

We came back an hour later. The can in the YETI clocked in at 52 degrees, while the control can measured 61.

For all the slow sippers out there, we decided to wait another hour.

Our can that we left out ended up 23 degrees warmer than when we just took it out of the fridge. The YETI, however, only warmed up about 12 degrees.

It looks like the YETI really does work. No myth here.

So it kept it cool, but what about the fizz? It was pretty flat, but not surprising if you wait three hours to drink it.

