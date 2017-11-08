UH announces incoming players as student-athletes take part in signing day

In Honolulu Wednesday, 40 student athletes took part in the PIAA National Letter of Intent Signing Day event at the Honolulu Elk’s Lodge in Waikiki.

Among them was Iolani volleyball standout Cole Hogland, who signed with the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team.

“It feels great,” he said. “I’m super thankful for everyone here who supported me, and all the coaches, because they really influenced me to come here. Staying home, you don’t have to go up against all the cold, the different kind of weather. You get to stay home with all your friends and family here. Because if I went anywhere else, I wouldn’t have anyone there, just me, and I get to stay home. I can always give back to the community and all of that.”

Meanwhile, University of Hawaii women’s volleyball head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos announced the signing of Trinity Castaneda for the 2018 season.

Castaneda is a 6-1 outside hitter out of Shadow Hills High School in Indio, Calif. She has earned four varsity letters in volleyball for the Lady Knights. This year as a senior, she led Shadow Hills with 290 kills (5.6 kills per set) with a .471 hitting percentage. She had 190 more kills than her next closest teammate. Castaneda, who can play all the way around, also recorded 102 digs and 11 total blocks this year. For her career, she has buried 1,073 kills (3.8 k/s) for a hitting percentage of .304 with 125 total blocks and 423 total digs.

“We are very excited to have Trinity join our Rainbow Wahine volleyball family,” says Ah Mow-Santos. “Trinity is an athletic pin hitter who has great potential. Her ceiling is very high and we feel she can develop into a high-point scorer for us.”

Also Wednesday, Hawaii women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman bolstered her roster for next season and beyond with the signing of 5-foot-10 forward Myrrah Joseph.

“We are really, really excited about Myrrah,” Beeman said. “She was one of those kids that when I saw her play I said ‘I absolutely have to have this kid. I want this kid on our roster.’ She brings all the character pieces. She brings the attitude and the effort pieces that we’re trying to continue to build with a great culture in our locker room.”

Joseph, currently a senior at Carson High School in Carson, Calif., will join the Rainbow Wahine as a freshman next fall. The ESPN 3-star prospect helped Windward High School to a CIF Division I state championship as a junior last season.

Joseph also played for the Cal Storm of the EYBL where she averaged 4.9 points and 5.2 rebounds in five games in the summer of 2017.

“With her ability on the floor, she will remind a lot of people of Destiny King,” Beeman added. “That 1-through-4 player who can rebound and run, she can post up, she can shoot the three. She’s a winner and when you bring that kind of kid on to your roster it makes for a really exciting, bright future.”