2017 Veterans Day ceremonies, parades, what’s open and closed

City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day, a federal holiday.

The holiday itself is on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a State Holiday schedule. For route and schedule information, please visit http://www.thebus.org.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

The City and County of Honolulu will restrict parking in Lanikai for the three-day Veterans Day holiday weekend in its continuing effort to balance public access to nearby beaches with public safety for the community.

Parking will be prohibited on all Lanikai streets and shoulders Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As part of this effort the Department of Transportation Services will place temporary “sawhorse” type signs on streets in Lanikai, and “No Left Turn” signs will be placed at the triangle intersection where S. Kalaheo Avenue meets Kailua Road near Kalapawai Market.

Those wishing to access Lanikai beach and/or the Lanikai Pillboxes Trail over the three-day Veterans Day holiday weekend may walk, bike, take TheBus Route 70 Lanikai, or get dropped off in Lanikai.

For information regarding TheBus Route 70 Lanikai, please visit TheBus.org or call 848-5555.

Discounts

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Puuhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park in Kona, and Haleakala National Park on Maui are fee-free during Veterans Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii: Half-off admission for all active, retired, reserve and veteran military members and their guests throughout November with valid ID. $11.11 admission plus tax on Veterans Day, Nov. 10, only. (website)

Veterans Day Ceremonies

Saturday, Nov. 11

9 a.m. Oahu Veterans Council ceremony at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

10 a.m. 71st Veterans Day parade in Wahiawa

11 a.m. 21st annual Veterans Day observance at Waikiki Natatorium

1 p.m. Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony at Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe

3 p.m. Ka Makana Alii Veterans Day and USMC 242nd Birthday Event (website)

4:30 p.m. Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sunset Ceremony. Free and open to the public with complimentary shuttle service from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center starting at 3:30 p.m. (website)