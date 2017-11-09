BREAKING: Saint Louis WR Mitchell Quinn invited to 2018 Polynesian Bowl

Saint Louis wide receiver Mitchell Quinn is the newest invitee to the 2018 Polynesian Bowl.

The Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui offensive player of the year award finalist has caught 28 passes for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns.

You can vote for Mitchell and others for the Cover2 awards here.

Other players from Hawaii invited are Saint Francis safety Wembley Mailei, Kamehameha defensive end Jonah Welch, Saint Louis offensive lineman Eliki Tanuvasa, defensive backs Isaiah Tufaga & Kama Moore, Crusader linebacker Noa Purcell, Punahou offensive lineman Alama Uluave, Kahuku running back Enoch Nawahine and defensive end Samson Reed, Waianae linebacker Kana’i Mauga & running back Rico Rosario, ‘Iolani receiver Justin Genovia along with four players from Kapolei being DB Dylan Toilolo, DE Kukea Emmsley, LB Rocky Savea, and DT Aaron Faumui, Kailua offensive lineman Sione Veikoso, Mililani offensive lineman Noah Williams, as well as Pearl City defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

To view the entire 2018 Polynesian Bowl roster and game information via the Hawaii Prep World CLICK HERE.

Every Thursday two local standouts will be announced to the game’s roster with the Hawaii Prep World revealing a player at noon Hawaii time.

The second weekly player will be announced on Cover2 Hawaii High School Football Weekly, which airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on KHON2.