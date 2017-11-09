“Canservive” volleyball tournament to raise funds for those affected by cancer

Cancer touches all of our lives.

According to American Cancer Society approximately 7,000 new cancer diagnoses are made every year in the state of Hawaii.

Many of us have a personal connection to someone affected by this disease, and Claudio Clini and Parker Van Dyke are no strangers to it either. They both have parents who are cancer survivors. They have both watched love ones suffer through treatment, sometimes not making it through.

Ten years ago Claudio’s father was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Thanks to early diagnosis, he was able to avoid chemotherapy and his type of tumor was surgically removed. Claudio’s grandmother is also a 40-year survivor of breast cancer. Unfortunately, numerous members of Claudio’s extended family battled cancer, some who lost.

Parker’s mother was diagnosed with and underwent treatment for breast cancer. She has now been cancer free for 10 years. However, Parker’s grandfather, to whom he was very close, was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the summer of 2011. He underwent intensive chemotherapy but unfortunately passed away in the summer of 2012.

In honor of their family members who have been affected by this disease, Parker and Claudio teamed up with Extreme Fitness Club to organize and host a beach volleyball tournament in November.

All net proceeds will be donated to the Queen’s Cancer Center, where their parents received care.

Claudio and Parker would like to ask for your support in the form of a monetary donation with the net proceeds going directly to Queens Cancer Center.

Sign up to help play in our tournament.

All Donations are payable to Extreme Fitness Club and can be mailed to Extreme Fitness Club, P. O. Box 37035, Honolulu, Hawaii 96837.