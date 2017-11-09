Job fair in Honolulu features 10 airlines looking for pilots

Representatives from 10 regional airlines will be in Honolulu this weekend to recruit pilots.

The Future and Active Pilot Advisors (FAPA) job fair is taking place Saturday, Nov. 11, at Dole Cannery’s Pomaikai Ballrooms in Iwilei from 9 a.m. to noon.

The recruiting airlines are Piedmont Airlines, Envoy Air, Compass Airlines, ExpressJet, Gama Aviation, GoJet Airlines, Horizon Air, Mesa Airlines, Empire Airlines, and SkyWest Airlines.

Job seeking, qualified pilots should register and can learn more about the fair here.

There will also be a pilot forum for those interested in getting into the industry. That will take place from 1 to 6 p.m.

School counselors are encouraged to attend to learn how to talk to students about professional pilot careers.

California Aeronautical University will also be in attendance to speak with future pilots.

The event will also include a complimentary showing of the inspirational National Geographic documentary “Living in the Age of Airplanes.”

FAPA, Piedmont Airlines, Envoy Air, and others will host roundtable discussions, and there will be presentations and prize drawings starting at 1 p.m.

Register for the forum online here.