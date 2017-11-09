Kealohas granted court appointed attorneys

A federal judge has approved court appointed attorneys for Louis and Katherine Kealoha.

The 20-count indictment against the Kealohas includes conspiracy, obstruction, false statements, and bank fraud. They, along with members of an elite police squad, are also accused of framing Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, Gerard Puana, for stealing their mailbox.

In court filings entered late Tuesday, attorneys Kevin Sumida, who represents both Kealohas, Myles Breiner, who represents Katherine Kealoha, and Gary Modafferi, who represents Louis Kealoha, state that:

“Defendants can no longer fund a defense. Their assets have been effectively frozen by the federal government, and the terms of their bond prohibit them from even applying for a loan.”

In court Wednesday morning, Chief Judge J. Michael Seabright asked for clarification on the couple’s assets.

The Kealohas returned to court Thursday to explain, and were granted the court appointed defense attorneys, which means taxpayers will pay for their legal fees.

KHON2 is at federal court digging into what this means for the Kealohas, and the impact of the decision.

