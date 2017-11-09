NOH Place Like Home: HHSAA headquarters

Today we’re at the headquarters of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association, home of the koa trophies.

Founded in 1956, the HHSAA is a non-profit educational athletic organization dedicated to serving 97 public and private member high schools statewide.

They establish standards and rules for competition, in addition to operating 44 state championships in 18 different sports throughout the year.

Originally, the association called a classroom at Stevenson Middle School home, but in 2014, they moved the operation to the campus of Kaimuki High School, serving as the office for Chris Chun, Richard Aoki, and Natalie Iwamoto.

Despite the 808 offering the most championship sports in the nation, it’s the smallest association staff in the country.

Notable HHSAA alumni include former directors Dwight Toyama and Keith Amemiya.