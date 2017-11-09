On the Road: Campbell head coach Darren Johnson

Campbell may have lost to Waianae 21-29 last weekend, but it doesn’t take away from what has been a solid first season for new head coach Darren Johnson.

“As a coach, it was a learning season, learning a different area on the west side with the Ewa Beach young men,” Johnson said. “It was a learning experience, I think, on both sides and us as a staff. What we tend to find out is get them to buy in, get them to play hard, get them eligible, and then let the beast loose. We did some good things and some things we’re going to change, but it was a fulfilling and fun season for us.”

The Sabers ended the season 7-5 overall and 4-2 in the league.

“We’re excited that we’re young, but we’re always saying we’re coaching for right now. We’re not building for the future. We want our teams to go out winners every year,” Johnson said.