Opponent or weight class doesn’t matter, Holloway wants to fight at UFC 218

When Waianae’s Max Holloway was crowned the undisputed UFC Featherweight champion back in June, he made it very clear that the king will defend his throne.

Thursday, the champ reiterated his intentions.

“There’s a bunch of contenders calling me out. I don’t know what is taking so long. I even hinted to them that I would fight at 55. I really don’t care. I just want to stay on the card. I want to fight you know? That’s what people do. A lot of people say any place, anywhere, anytime. I’m one of them that does it. You want to be the pound for pound best in the world? This is the things that you got to do. You got to step up when they need you to step up and I want to make my case of why I’m one of the baddest men on the planet” Holloway told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

One day after Frankie Edgar pulled out of their UFC 218 main event with an injury, Holloway double downed on his Wednesday guarantee to the fans of Detroit that he will be fighting on December 2nd in Mo-Town.

Sources link top-5 featherweights Jose Aldo, Ricardo Lamas, and Cub Swanson as the most likely replacement options. All three of those fighters lost to Holloway in the last 18-months.

“It’s whoever. It’s whoever man. I really do not care. I called my manager and they was giving us names and I was like, why are you giving me names? Just send me a contract. That’s all I want. I want to fight on December 2nd, We owe it to the people of Detroit, we owe it to the people of Hawaii, and things happen for a reason. When one door closes bigger doors open.”

According to Holloway, with the fight just 23-days away, he fully expects to have a bout signed by this weekend, but most likely by Friday night.