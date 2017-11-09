Overnight lane closures scheduled on Moanalua Rd. for pole replacement

By Published: Updated:

Several overnight lane closures go into effect next week along Moanalua Road as Hawaiian Electric replaces two transmission line poles.

The work is being done across Waimalu Elementary School near Kaahele Street.

Daytime closures are currently in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as contractors carry out foundation work.

The weekday closures begin Monday, Nov. 13, through Dec. 1, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., excluding Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, Nov. 23 and 24.

Three lanes of traffic will be closed during those hours — two westbound lanes and the middle turning lane. The adjacent sidewalk will also be closed.

Westbound traffic will be contraflowed onto one of the two eastbound lanes of traffic, leaving only one lane of traffic available for drivers in each direction.

Traffic signs, control measures, and special-duty police officers will help control traffic on Moanalua Road.

