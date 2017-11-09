Police search for suspects in armed robbery of massage parlor

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public for help finding two men wanted for first-degree robbery.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, at around 2:38 a.m., police say the men entered Pine Tree, a massage parlor on Keeaumoku Street.

Police say one of the men had a gun and demanded money from an employee. They fled in an older silver, four-door Mazda.

One suspect is described to be in his 30s, 6 feet 2 inches tall, with black hair and a thin build. The other suspect is described to be in his 20s, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with dreadlocks and a heavy build.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an online tip here.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Do not approach any suspect. All suspects and wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.

All calls are confidential and anonymous.