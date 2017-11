This week’s Rising Star is not a player, but a coach.

Kahuku football coach Rockne Makoa Freitas is a Kamehameha Schools alumnus who played at the University of Arizona at offensive tackle.

He’s also the son of Polynesian Football Hall-of-Famer Rockne Freitas, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2003 NFL draft to the Indianapolis Colts.

After he’s done on the field, he goes back to his day job as a controller at Brigham Young University, because he’s actually an accountant by trade.