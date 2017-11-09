Witness says two men fled after hit-and-run crash in Waipahu

KHON2 has learned of another wild hit-and-run crash where the suspect got away.

Witnesses tell us the vehicles were parked at the time. It happened early Thursday morning in Waipahu.

“The car hit the gray car, climbed up on the red car, and fell to the side,” said witness Henry Agbayani.

Agbayani says the suspect’s vehicle was abandoned in the middle of the road.

“I thought it was an accident, trying to confront the guys to see if they are okay. There was something funny about their reaction,” said Agbayani. “Normally when they come out, they check the car. They check the other car. But they were more into themselves. They were trying to get away.”

Agbayani tells us two men ran from the scene, one down Leokane Street and the other up Leoole Street.

“You wouldn’t think you get up in the morning and this would happen to you,” said Ricky Tingkang Jurnio, who owns one of the damaged vehicles and Agbayani’s co-worker. “It was an old car, but I took care of it.”

Tingkang tells us workers in the area park on the street all the time. Usually large industrial trucks are parked there.

“Just so happen, this morning this was empty and we parked here,” said Tingkang.

“If one of those trucks were here, they (suspects) probably would have got seriously hurt,” said Agbayani.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries from the crash.

“Good thing none of us were in our cars hanging out,” said Tingkang. “Usually a bunch of us, we usually hang out in the morning before we start work. We’re here early just to park here.”