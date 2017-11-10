Central Union Church celebrates 130th anniversary

Central Union Church is celebrating 130 years, and there will be a big celebration this weekend.

The church at the corner of Beretania and Punahou streets was built in 1922, but Central Union dates back to 1887 when Bethel Union Church and Fort Street Church united.

The church is responsible for a lot of good in the community with ties to many non-profit organizations.

“Arcadia, Palama Settlement, many of the churches in town as well as the windward side. Salvation Army was brought, as well as Habitat for Humanity, because congregation members heard messages and believed that they could do something more in our community to help others,” said Rev. David Rivers.

A luau will be held Saturday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the parish hall. A program that features entertainer Cathy Foy and a hula halau will begin at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for children under 10 years. Children 2 and under are free.

Then on Sunday, a special worship service will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. in the sanctuary with refreshments to follow on the lanai. Tours of the grounds will be offered after the service.

