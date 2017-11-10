Exhibit chronicling Japanese American WWII soldiers opens in Honolulu

On this Veterans Day weekend, we honor service members who defended our freedom.

That includes Japanese Americans who fought for our country during WWII. A national exhibit that chronicles their stories is now in Honolulu.

“Courage and Compassion: Our Shared Story of the Japanese American WWII Experience” opens Saturday at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii.

The interactive exhibit features images and audio of firsthand accounts, including interviews of Japanese American soldiers.

“What people should take away from this exhibit is that America’s promise is alive and well, the promise that in America, no one is to be judged by the color of their skin, the nation of their origin, or the god whom they choose to worship,” said Mitchell Maki, president and CEO of Go For Broke National Education Center.

Honolulu is the second stop of the exhibit’s 10-city national tour.

It will be open Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.