Hawaii International Film Festival marks final weekend on Oahu

The Hawaii International Film Festival is honoring several actors and directors at a special gala Friday night.

The 2017 HIFF Awards Gala is taking place at the Halekulani in Waikiki as the festival marks its final weekend on Oahu.

One of the honorees is Japanese film director and actor Masato Harada, who is being presented with a career achievement award.

His film, “Sekigahara,” is being shown Sunday night at Dole Cannery theaters.

The film features a battle that took place some 400 years ago, and played a role in shaping the history of Japan.

Harada says he also wants to create a film about the famed 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

“My plan is to make this 442nd project using Japanese actors and Asian superstars and combine with a Caucasian cast and to be shot in Hawaii,” he said.

There are a half-dozen films at this year’s festival that were created by Hawaii-based filmmakers or involve Hawaii-based stories.

