Looking for a lasting slipper? Look no further! Island Slipper’s “Slide Collection” will self-mold to your foot’s unique shape! It has never been any easier – slip them on and go in style!

You can find these slippers in the Ewa Wing of Ala Moana Center. Island Slipper is located on the third floor.

Or, if you’re in the Waikiki area, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is located on the second floor.

islandslipper.com