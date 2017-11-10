Kamehameha Hwy. to close at Kipapa Bridge for rehabilitation project

Kamehameha Highway will be closed over the next two weekends in both directions for the Kipapa Stream (Roosevelt) Bridge rehabilitation project.

The closure is between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue as follows:

From 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

From 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov, 20, 2017.

The Department of Transportation says weekend closures are necessary to install the concrete overlay on the northbound travel lanes of Kamehameha Highway.

Drivers are advised to use the H-2 Freeway as an alternate route. Residential traffic will be provided access through Ka Uka Boulevard.

TheBus schedules will be modified to use the H-2 Freeway during closure hours.

Roadwork is weather permitting.