Keauhou Lane rental apartment complex to celebrate grand opening

New affordable rentals are now available in Kakaako.

Keauhou Lane, located at 502 Keawe Street, will celebrate its grand opening from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The public is welcome to tour model units and enjoy music, food, and drinks.

Keauhou Lane retail tenants – Down to Earth, REAL a gastropub, Ya-Ya’s, Hibachi and Tea Time – will treat guests to complimentary cocktails, pupu and desserts. Fitness boutique Sweat and Soul and foot specialty store The Ultimate Foot Store will be on-hand to share details about their services and products.

There will also be live local entertainment.

Keauhou Lane consists of 209 rental apartments, with studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Rents range from $1,288/month to $2,108/month.

The rental apartments are under the reserved housing program and will be affordable to households making at or below 80 percent of the area median income ($58,640/year for individuals and $83,680/year for a family of four) or 100 percent of the area median income ($73,300/year for individuals and $104,600/year for a family of four), depending on the apartment selected.

Applications are still being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Qualified renters can move in immediately.

“I think one of the biggest selling points is that you can walk downstairs, go to the grocery store, meet friends for dinner across the street, or go to a yoga class at Sweat and Soul, all right here. You don’t have to commute anywhere,” said Julia Albano, director of property management.

All of the units at Keauhou Lane are air-conditioned and feature modern finishes such as quartz countertops; Energy Star-rated, stainless steel appliances; and high-efficiency LED lighting. The building is pet-friendly.

Amenities include an indoor lounge, two outdoor decks with grills, a bike room with parking and a bike maintenance station, a fully-equipped laundry room and parking.

The project features a 58-panel solar water hot water system that will meet 40 percent of the domestic hot water load. Keauhou Lane is designed to operate 17 percent more efficiently than a comparable building.

Click here for more information.