Vintage Cave Café at Ala Moana Center offers exceptional food, wine, and entertainment. But now there’s even more reasons to go there! Bartender, Dane Hina explains.

Vintage Cave Café is offering a craft happy hour menu at their bar Sunday – Thursdays from 5-7pm. The happy hour features $7 cocktails only available during happy hour, as well as featured wines and $5 beers.

https://www.vintagecave.com/cafe