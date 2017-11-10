Sand volleyball courts open at Ala Moana Regional Park

Related Coverage City to add sand volleyball courts at Ala Moana beach park

Sand volleyball enthusiasts can now play on two new courts at Ala Moana Regional Park.

The city unveiled the new courts Friday after six months of construction at the Ewa-makai end of the park.

The new courts encompass about 11,000 square feet, which includes a 15-foot safety zone with a rubber curbing perimeter and permanent volleyball poles.

The project cost $450,000 and included removing the pathway to Kewalo Harbor, building a walkway connecting to the park’s path system, relocating existing boulders within the park, and restoring grass.

“This is awesome. This is kind of what we wanted to see in the city and the state, more beach volleyball opportunities for a lot of people. There’s’a big community out here, and very few places to play beach volleyball, and this is the start of something special,” said Jeff Hall, head coach of the University of Hawaii beach volleyball team.

“We’re very honored to have this, to be able to use this. The community is going to love it. Jeff Hall is gonna love it, provide maybe our keiki an opportunity to get a scholarship and play beach volleyball, and maybe one day, you never know,” said Hawaii Beach Volleyball Association president Kawika Freitas.

The city Department of Parks and Recreation says it plans to build more sand volleyball courts around the island.