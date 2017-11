Dozens gathered in front of Iolani Palace Saturday to honor Queen Liliuokalani.

Her majesty died 100 years ago, on Nov. 11, 1917, in a corner bedroom of Washington Place.

A ceremony paid tribute to her life and legacy through chants, song, and hula.

The queen was an accomplished musician who composed the songs “The Queen’s Prayer” and “Aloha Oe,” along with many others.