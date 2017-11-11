Flash flood warning issued for Oahu

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Oahu until 10:00 p.m.

At 6:59 p.m., radars showed heavy showers and thunderstorms across southeast Oahu. The stream gage at Manoa Stream showed a rapid rise due to the heavy rain.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Manoa, Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Waimanalo, Salt Lake, Kailua, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Kaneohe Marine Base, Hawaii Kai, and Moanalua.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.