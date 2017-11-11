Report: Holloway draws rematch with Aldo at UFC 218

Waianae’s UFC featherweight champion Max “Blessed” Holloway (18-3, 14-3 UFC) will face former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (26-3, 8-2 UFC) at UFC 218 according to a report from MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani Saturday morning.

Holloway stopped Aldo via third-round TKO in their 145 lb. title bout back at UFC 212 in June, handing the Brazilian his third career defeat.

The Waianae native was originally scheduled to face Frankie Edgar to headline the pay-per-view event, but Edgar pulled out of the bout Wednesday with a facial injury.

UFC 218 is scheduled for December 2nd at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

KHON2 sports will have reaction from Holloway Saturday night on the KHON2 news at 6:00.