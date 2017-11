Related Coverage Report It

Severe weather tonight with heavy rain and thunderstorms hammering parts Oahu.

A flash flood warning was issued from about 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

That hour-and-a-half was enough time to do some damage and create some dangerous situations.

Just after the warning was issued, Honolulu fire crews were called in to rescue two people who were trapped by rising water at the Palolo Stream.

Viewer Derek Linsley caught part of the rescue on video.