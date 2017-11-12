Bizarre auto theft leaves taxi destroyed by fire

A woman has been arrested for stealing a taxi that was destroyed in a fire Friday night.

KHON2 went to the scene today and found the remnants of the vehicle fire.

Officials say the taxi was engulfed in flames and considered a complete loss.

Thankfully, the 52-year-old male taxi driver sustained minor injuries.

Police say the 55-year-old passenger was able to take control of the taxi and drive off.

The victim but he did not want to go on camera. He tells us his passenger kept changing her destination multiple times that night.

When they were on Kapaa Quarry Road, the passenger forced her way to the driver’s seat. He parked his vehicle, fell out, and the woman drove off.

The victim flagged down a Good Samaritan and together they followed the stolen taxi. That’s when the taxi caught on fire.

The woman abandoned the vehicle near the intersection of Mokapu Boulevard and Kapaa Quarry Road in front of Kalaheo High School.

The suspect was arrested for auto theft and interference with a public transit operator among other offenses.