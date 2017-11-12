Former private school band director charged with sexual assault

A former band teacher has been charged with several counts of sex assault.

Police charged 61-year-old Peter John Rucci with multiple counts of first degree and third degree sex assault.

Rucci worked at Damien Memorial School since August.

According to a statement from the school’s president, Rucci was terminated effective immediately.

“Upon hearing the news, Damien has terminated Peter Rucci, effective immediately. Based upon the dates of the allegations, the conduct occurred before his few months of employment with the school,” President/CEO Wes Reber Porter said in the statement.

Police say Rucci was released after posting 150-thousand dollars bail.