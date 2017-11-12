Home of the Brave Museum may close due to lack of funding

A Kakaako museum dedicated to honoring World War II veterans may be forced to close its doors.

The reason is two-fold, high costs and lack of funding.

The museum says it just can’t compete with other tour agencies.

The Home of the Brave Museum has been called Honolulu’s best kept secret, but the museum founder says that’s no longer a good thing.

If they can’t raise enough money, the museum could shut down for good by the end of the year.

Upon stepping inside the Home of the Brave Museum, visitors are immediately taken back to the 1940s.

It’s the largest private collection of WWII memorabilia and artifacts in the Pacific – all treasured memories that were donated by families of WWII veterans.

The most recent piece that came in is a flag with bullet holes that flew during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Thousands of World War II veterans have come through here, polaroids line the walls from their visits.

But museum founder Glen Tomlinson says there isn’t enough money to keep it open.

The museum used to generate revenue through military base tours, but those were stopped due to homeland security concerns.

That, along with the high price of rent and operational costs, have put the museum’s future in jeopardy.

Tomlinson says its target age group of veterans and their families has also dwindled over the years.

He worries a huge piece of history will soon be forgotten.

The museum is working to get funding through state and federal grants. However, even if those funds were granted, they wouldn’t kick in until the end of 2018.

Although the future is unclear, Tomlinson remains hopeful his mission to honor veterans will continue.