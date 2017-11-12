Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge

Sam and John visit the residents of the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge, where they create a meal out of leftover steak, halibut, and Aunty Akiona’s Kona Inamona.

LAP CHEONG JOOK

2 cups leftover cooked rice

2-3 cans chicken stock

1 packet Chicken Noodle Soup base

½ teaspoon Hawaiian salt

1/3 cup green onions, chopped

Water to thin

1 small ginger root, minced

3-4 slices spam, chopped

2-3 lap cheong sausages, chopped

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

In a large pot, combine rice, chicken stock, soup base, salt and green onions. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat until rice starts to breakdown, stirring occasionally. Add water until you get your preferred consistency. Add ginger, spam and lap cheong. Garnish with green onions and cilantro and serve.

SHRIMP & SPINACH STIR-FRY

1 tablespoon olive oil

5 lap cheong sausages, sliced at an angle

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 carrots, sliced into sticks

½ medium onion, sliced

1 package fresh spinach

1 tablespoon Mr. Yoshida’s Sauce

½ teaspoon oyster sauce

12-16 shrimp, cleaned

In a wok, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add lap cheong and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add carrots, onions and spinach and cook until spinach begins to wilt. Add shrimp and stir fry for 1 minute. Add Mr. Yoshida’s sauce and oyster sauce. Stir fry ingredients until shrimp is cooked (about 3-4 minutes).

GUAVA JAM GLAZED STEAK

3 steaks

1 ½ tablespoon Aloha Shoyu

1 ½ tablespoon Mr. Yoshida’s Sauce

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 ½ tablespoons guava jam

2 tablespoons green onions

Remove steaks from container and add Aloha Shoyu. Put steaks back into container to marinate (both sides). Top with garlic. Heat a pan on high heat. Sear steak on both sides. Add olive oil. Pour some marinade over steaks. Add guava jam to glaze steaks. Slice steaks and place on a serving dish. Pour leftover marinade over steaks and garnish with green onions.

BAKED HALIBUT with Philadelphia Cream Cheese

1 halibut fillet

1 tablespoon Aloha Shoyu

Black pepper to taste

Cream Cheese Mixture:

1 block Philadelphia Cream Cheese, softened

1 sweet bell pepper, diced

1 tablespoon Mr. Yoshida’s Sauce

Salt to taste

3-4 lap cheong sausages, sliced

¼ cup green onions, chopped

Place fish in a baking pan. Pour Aloha Shoyu over fish and season with black pepper. Spoon cream cheese mixture onto the fish and top with lap cheong.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Garnish with green onions then serve.

POKE with Aunty Akiona’s Kona Inamona

1 pound fresh ahi, cubed

¼ onion, sliced

4 tablespoons green onions, chopped

1 tablespoon inamona

2 tablespoons Aloha Shoyu

½ tablespoon oyster sauce

Sriracha to taste

In a large bowl, add ahi, onions, green onions and inamona and mix well. Add shoyu, oyster sauce and sriracha and mix until ingredients are evenly coated.

