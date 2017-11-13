Aloha Contract Services invites former Island Air employees to apply

Another partner in the airline industry is inviting Island Air workers to join their team.

Aloha Contract Services says it has 25 part- and full-time positions available.

They include cargo agents, ramp agents, and customer service agents in Honolulu, Kona, and Lihue.

“We are looking for people who are available to work early-morning shifts. There are a lot of people who apply, but they may not have the availability that we are seeking,” said human resources manager Robyn Sharpe. “We are looking to hire anyone who’s been displaced by Island Air, someone who has a clean background, who’s customer friendly, who likes to work in a team environment.”

You can apply online here.

