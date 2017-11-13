Ask a Specialist: Kidney Disease

By Published:

Did you know that 20 million Americans, that’s 1 in 9 adults, have kidney disease and another 20 million are at increased risk?  Early detection can help prevent the progression of the disease and kidney failure.  Learn more with Dr. Arie Ganz and Dr. Kunal Parekh, nephrologists at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To find out more about kidney disease, join Dr. Arie Ganz and Dr. Kunal Parekh for a free Speaking of Health lecture at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu.  It’s called “All About Kidney Disease” and it’s this Thursday, Nov. 16, from 6 – 7 pm.  This is part of Queen’s – West O‘ahu’s monthly lecture series featuring important health information for the community.  To register, click here, or call The Queen’s Referral Line at 691-7117.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s