Ask a Specialist: Kidney Disease

Did you know that 20 million Americans, that’s 1 in 9 adults, have kidney disease and another 20 million are at increased risk? Early detection can help prevent the progression of the disease and kidney failure. Learn more with Dr. Arie Ganz and Dr. Kunal Parekh, nephrologists at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To find out more about kidney disease, join Dr. Arie Ganz and Dr. Kunal Parekh for a free Speaking of Health lecture at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu. It’s called “All About Kidney Disease” and it’s this Thursday, Nov. 16, from 6 – 7 pm. This is part of Queen’s – West O‘ahu’s monthly lecture series featuring important health information for the community. To register, click here, or call The Queen’s Referral Line at 691-7117.