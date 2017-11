Blood donors are a great representation for World Kindness Day. Blood donors are altruistic– they donate blood for people they don’t even know, they don’t get paid and patients never know who helped save their lives.

In Hawaii, about 200 donors are needed EVERY day to roll up their sleeves to meet patients’ needs. Dr. Randal Covin and Maura Dolormente from the Blood Bank of Hawaii explains how easy it is to donate blood.

For more info, go to BBH.org or call 848-4770.