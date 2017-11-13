Hawaiian Airlines adds more job fairs for former Island Air employees

Related Coverage Hugs shared, tears shed as Island Air employees say goodbye

Hawaiian Airlines is holding more job fairs for former Island Air workers.

In Honolulu, a recruitment fair will take place Saturday, Nov. 18. It will be open to Island Air employees only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hawaiian’s Honolulu headquarters at 3375 Koapaka Street.

Hawaiian Airlines managers will be available to meet with former Island Air employees to discuss career opportunities on a first-come, first-served basis, and guide them through the application process. Hawaiian will be posting additional job openings on its recruitment website in coming days.

Job seekers attending the fair will also be able to meet with representatives with Ohana by Hawaiian, which is operated by Empire Airlines and offers passenger and cargo service to Oahu, Lanai, Molokai, and Kapalua in West Maui.

Free parking will be available on the sixth floor of the Airport Industrial Building. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., followed by three, 30-minute informational sessions starting at 9:30 a.m.

Three more fairs will take place this week for customer service agents and ramp agents on neighbor islands.

Lihue Airport (LIH)

Wednesday, Nov. 15

8:20am – 12:00pm (20-minute interviews)

LIH State of Hawaii Mezzanine Conference Room

Bring two copies of your resume

Must register online at https://calendly.com/hacareers/lihue

Kahului Airport (OGG)

Thursday, Nov. 16

8:20am – 2:40pm (20-minute interviews)

OGG WP Offices – check in at the WP ticket counter

Bring two copies of your resume

Must register online at https://calendly.com/hacareers/kahului

Kona International Airport (KOA)

Friday, Nov. 17

8:20am – 12:40pm (20-minute interviews)

KOA HA Offices – Check-in at HA ticket counter

Bring two copies of your resume

Must register online at https://calendly.com/hacareers/kona

