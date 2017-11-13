Mililani graduate Milton in contention for prestigious quarterback award

Related Coverage Quarterback Milton brings Aloha spirit to storm-damaged Central Florida

Mililani graduate McKenzie Milton needs your help to win a prestigious national quarterback award.

Established in honor of the 1938 Heisman Trophy winner, the Davey O’Brien Quarterback Award honors college quarterbacks who demonstrate enduring character, teamwork, sportsmanship, and leadership in both academics and athletics.

The sophomore is one of 16 semifinalists up for this year’s award, which incorporates an online fan vote along with results from a national selection committee made up of journalists, broadcasters, commentators, and former winners.

The public is invited to vote online once a day here.

The 2014 Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui Award winner has led the University of Central Florida to an undefeated season so far, throwing for 2,720 yards and 22 touchdowns over nine games.

The victories came as the team dealt with the devastating effects of Hurricane Irma, which led to several canceled games.

UCF’s home stadium was used to house over a thousand from the National Guard while Milton and his teammates provided relief at a local food bank and in construction efforts.

Online voting will be open until Sunday, Nov. 19, and three finalists will be announced on Monday, Nov. 20.

The 2017 Davey O’Brien winner will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards Thursday, Dec. 7.

If he wins, Milton would follow Saint Louis graduate Marcus Mariota, who won the award in 2014 while playing for the University of Oregon.