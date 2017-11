It is called washoku, harmony food, the tradition cuisine of Japan.

For centuries washoku has represented the sense of beauty and order that the Japanese infuse in all of their visual arts.

In a perfect world, such tradition is preserved forever.

But the course of history for this country has been far from perfect. One constant has been presence of war.

Whether tribal, or feudal, or a world war, each conflict has changed not only what the Japanese eat, but how and why they eat it.