Police search for suspect in Palolo supermarket robbery

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery in Palolo.

It occurred Thursday, Nov. 9, at around 8:18 p.m., at Rainbow Valley Supermarket on Palolo Avenue.

Police say the suspect walked in, brandished a black handgun, and hit the store’s owner in the face and head.

After the suspect demanded money, the owner opened the cash register, and he took the cash and left.

Police say the suspect then got into a vehicle and asked the driver for help. The driver got out of his vehicle to confront the suspect, but the suspect fled.

The man is described to be 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black cap, red bandanna, white T-shirt, shorts, and a black glove on his right hand and a white glove on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or text “CS808” plus your message to 274637 or CRIMES. You can also submit a tip online here.

Do not approach any suspect. All suspects and wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.

All calls are confidential and anonymous.