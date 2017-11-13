President to stop in Honolulu en route to Washington, D.C.

Related Coverage President Trump, first lady depart for Tokyo after whirlwind stop in Honolulu

President Donald Trump will be in Hawaii again Tuesday.

Trump is scheduled to leave the Philippines Monday night and arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s stop in Honolulu is expected to be drastically shorter than his first one, with just a 90-minute layer before Air Force One departs the islands for Washington, D.C.

There should not be any impact to local traffic.

Trump is wrapping up his first official trip to Asia, having visited Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. It was his longest trip to date as president.

On their way to Asia, Trump and first lady, Melania, spent less than 24 hours in Honolulu.

They arrived Friday afternoon, Nov. 3, bringing rush hour traffic to a standstill as Trump visited U.S. Pacific Command, traveled into Waikiki to pick up his wife, visited the USS Arizona Memorial, and returned to Waikiki for the night.

There were brief Saturday morning road closures on surface streets and the H-1 Freeway as the Trumps made their way to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a 7:20 a.m. departure.