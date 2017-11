Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a water main break at Waikalua Road and Kamehameha Highway fronting Benjamin Parker School.

Water service has been restored to affected customers.

One lane is open North Shore bound and two lanes are open town bound.

Police are on scene and assisting with traffic. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes.

Repairs are expected to continue throughout the morning.

More details to follow.