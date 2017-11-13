Scoot airline arrives in Hawaii with introductory $80 fares to Osaka, $200 to Singapore

A low-cost airline is entering the Hawaii market with discounted fares.
The Singapore-based airline Scoot will begin service to Hawaii on Dec. 19.
To celebrate, the airline is offering $80 one-way fares from Honolulu to Osaka, Japan and $200 one-way fares to Singapore through Osaka if you travel between Dec. 19 and 25.
For travel between Jan. 1, 2018, and May 31, 2018, Scoot will offer a promotional rate of $150 one-way to Osaka and $250 one-way to Singapore.
Scoot will operate four times weekly flights to Singapore with a stopover in Osaka on a twin-aisled Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
The flight schedule follows:
|Singapore – Osaka – Honolulu (TR 700)
|Sector
|Departure
|Arrival
|Frequency
|Singapore – Osaka
|10:45 a.m.
|5:30 p.m.
|Monday, Tuesday, Saturday
|Osaka – Honolulu
|7:25 p.m.
|7:30 a.m.
|Singapore – Osaka
|9:55 a.m.
|4:55 p.m.
|Friday
|Osaka – Honolulu
|6:50 p.m.
|7:00 a.m.
|Honolulu – Osaka – Singapore (TR 701)
|Sector
|Departure
|Arrival
|Frequency
|Honolulu – Osaka
|9:35 a.m.
|2:00 p.m. (+1 day)
|Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday
|Osaka – Singapore
|3:10 p.m.
|9:10 p.m.
|Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday
Based out of Singapore, Scoot is the low cost arm of the Singapore Airlines Group.