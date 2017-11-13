Scoot airline arrives in Hawaii with introductory $80 fares to Osaka, $200 to Singapore

A low-cost airline is entering the Hawaii market with discounted fares.

The Singapore-based airline Scoot will begin service to Hawaii on Dec. 19.

To celebrate, the airline is offering $80 one-way fares from Honolulu to Osaka, Japan and $200 one-way fares to Singapore through Osaka if you travel between Dec. 19 and 25.

For travel between Jan. 1, 2018, and May 31, 2018, Scoot will offer a promotional rate of $150 one-way to Osaka and $250 one-way to Singapore.

Scoot will operate four times weekly flights to Singapore with a stopover in Osaka on a twin-aisled Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The flight schedule follows:

Singapore – Osaka – Honolulu (TR 700) Sector Departure Arrival Frequency Singapore – Osaka 10:45 a.m. 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Saturday Osaka – Honolulu 7:25 p.m. 7:30 a.m. Singapore – Osaka 9:55 a.m. 4:55 p.m. Friday Osaka – Honolulu 6:50 p.m. 7:00 a.m. Honolulu – Osaka – Singapore (TR 701) Sector Departure Arrival Frequency Honolulu – Osaka 9:35 a.m. 2:00 p.m. (+1 day) Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday Osaka – Singapore 3:10 p.m. 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday

Based out of Singapore, Scoot is the low cost arm of the Singapore Airlines Group.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.